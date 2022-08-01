Cash Basis Accounting

Alright. So now let's consider those same transactions from a cash basis. All right. I want to note real quick that this is not gap. Okay, so this does not follow the required standards in the United States are gap and this is not part of those standards. The reason we still study it and still learn it is because this is an easy model that's still used by a lot of businesses, especially small simple businesses. When I was when I had my tutoring business of just doing private tutoring. Well I just used the cash basis of accounting, right? Because it wasn't so complicated whenever my customers paid me. Well that's when I earned my revenue. Okay because it was just a simple business and that's that's the difference here. Is that everything in a cash basis is only impacted when cash is involved. Okay. So we only record the impact of cash transactions. Okay. So only when there's cash movement, will we make a journal entry? So when we make a cash sale? Yes, we're gonna make a journal entry here and that is gonna be revenue. Right. So I did a tutoring session and the student paid me at the end of the session in cash boom. I make my journal entry. I earned my revenue. Now what about a student? He comes to me and I tutor him for two hours and then he's like, oh let me pay you next time. Alright well in a cash basis of accounting. Since he didn't give me the cash yet. We don't record revenue. There's actually no journal entry that's going to be made at this point. We're not gonna uh credit and a account debited accounts receivable or anything like that. There's nothing like that. We're not accruing anything in a cash basis, right? Notice a cruel accounting. We're accruing things like a receivable or a liability. Things like that. Where in a cash basis, we don't make this journal entry for the credit sale. When we do make the journal entry is when we receive the cash notice, we're receiving the cash from that credit sale. Well now we make the journal entry to earn our revenue. Okay. Something that would be like we debit the cash and credit the revenue. Okay. And how about when we pay employees when we pay the employees in cash? Yes, we're paying them in cash. We're excuse me, we're gonna make the journal entry, right? And this will create an expense. We would do something like debating wage expense and crediting cash, right? We credit cash to lower the balance and debit the wage expense to increase the expense there. And the last one here with those three days at the end of the period, right? We were discussing that, let's say the Employee got paid on the 28th. But they also worked the 29th 30th and 31st of the month. And then we released our financial statements. Well from a cash basis, it doesn't matter if the cash didn't move. There's no journal entry. We're not gonna make any sort of a cruel for those three days. So you can see how in a cruel basis of accounting does a better job of matching all those expenses, right? He worked those three days. Well, we're gonna take the expense even though we didn't pay him in cash yet. Right? So that that expense will show up on the income statement for those three days and then we pay him in a later period. So that's the big thing about accrual accounting, is that the movement of the cash doesn't dictate when we do, when we take revenue or expenses, right? It's when the benefit uh is transferred. So for a revenue, when we deliver the product or complete the service for the customer, we take the revenue or for an expense. When we receive the benefit of whatever we're paying for, whatever we're getting. Once we receive that we gotta take the expense on that side. Right? From a cash basis, we just wait for the cash to move. So it's a lot easier in that sense. Alright, so that's about it. For the accrual to cash basis of accounting will also learn more about changing between cash and accrual as we study adjusting entries. Okay, so let's go ahead and continue on to the next video

