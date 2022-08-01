Prior Period Adjustment: Change in Accounting Principle

So we would also have a prior period adjustment to retained earnings when we have a change in accounting principle. So what does that mean to have a change in accounting principle? Well there's certain principles that we use when we keep track of our books, when when we're doing our record keeping the most common change of accounting principle. Pretty much the only one you're gonna see is a change in inventory methods. So that means you were using Fife oh but now you wanted to switch to the weighted average method or you wanted to switch to the life O method right? You're switching between different inventory uh inventory costing methods. So this is a change in accounting principle. And remember one of the main things that makes information useful to the investor is that it's comparable across periods. So if we were going to show this year's income statement and we're using life oh this year. But last year's income statement is showing Fife oh well it's gonna show very different amounts for our inventory is going to show different amounts for cost of goods sold. And that could affect decision making for the users of the financial statement. So what we do is we restate those previous years as if we were always using the new method. So if we were using FIFA before on the old income statement, Well if we changed to life, oh we would change the old income statement as if we were using life. Oh at that point now those calculations do get tricky and it's beyond the scope of this class to have to make those calculations of how we restate those previous payments previous years. What they're gonna give you in this class, They're just gonna give you they'll say something like the cumulative effect. Okay. So the cumulative effect of this change in principle is the amount that you need to restate. Okay. And they're gonna give you how that works. So let's see it. In this example, the inventory company has consistently used the weighted average method to account for inventory and cogs. During the current year, the company decided to switch to the FIFA method. The cumulative effect of the change in accounting principle was a $40,000 increase to inventory. Okay. So this meant that if we had been using inventory all along well then our inventory would have been 40,000 higher this year. All right. So what does that tell us? We need To increase our inventory by 40,000. Right. So it's pretty easy in this class when we deal with this because they're gonna have to tell you the amount of the increase and we know how to do an increase to inventory. Right? It's gonna be a $40,000 increase to inventory. Well, that would be a debit to inventory of 40,000. Okay. And remember when we use different costing methods? It and it changed the values of our inventory and it changed the value of cause if you don't remember that specifically and you want a little more details. You could go back to a video. I think it was the financial statement effects of inventory costing methods and it will show you why the different ones have different ending balances of cogs and inventory. But that's just how we allocate our purchases and our inventory balances between what we sold and what we didn't sell. In this case, if we had used the Fifpro method all along, it meant that we would have had inventory balances 40,000 higher. And that meant the cogs balances would have been 40,000 lower. Right? So if we would have had lower expenses, well that means we would have had more income. Right? So that would have increased our retained earnings and that's why we see that retained earnings would increase with this credit here. Now you don't have to think of so much logic if you just know that the inventory is gonna be the debit in this previous in this change in accounting principle. Well obviously the retained earnings has to be part of this right? This is we always address retained earnings when we do a prior period adjustment or a change in accounting principle. And that's exactly what we're doing here. We're adjusting as if prior periods have always used the Fife o method. Right? So we're adjusting the inventory as if we had always been using Fife oh and we're adjusting retained earnings where our income would have been higher because cogs would have been lower. We would have had more inventory rather than in cogs. Okay, so this is the entry we would have had to make. This is going to adjust the beginning balance of retained earnings and it's going to adjust our inventory up to the correct amount of this cumulative effect of the change. Okay, so this can be a little tricky uh in in the logic, but you just have to think about what should have been done correctly and then you just affect the retained earnings account accordingly. Cool. Alright. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts