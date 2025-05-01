Which of the following statements is true regarding negligent misrepresentation in the context of financial accounting?
A
Negligent misrepresentation only applies to criminal cases, not civil cases.
B
Negligent misrepresentation occurs when false information is provided without intent to deceive, but due to a lack of reasonable care.
C
Negligent misrepresentation requires proof of intentional fraud.
D
Negligent misrepresentation is not considered a form of financial statement fraud.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of negligent misrepresentation. Negligent misrepresentation occurs when a party provides false information without the intent to deceive but fails to exercise reasonable care or competence in obtaining or communicating the information.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Negligent misrepresentation only applies to criminal cases, not civil cases.' This is incorrect because negligent misrepresentation is typically a civil matter, not a criminal one.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Negligent misrepresentation occurs when false information is provided without intent to deceive, but due to a lack of reasonable care.' This is correct because it aligns with the definition of negligent misrepresentation.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Negligent misrepresentation requires proof of intentional fraud.' This is incorrect because negligent misrepresentation does not involve intent to deceive; it is based on carelessness or lack of reasonable care.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Negligent misrepresentation is not considered a form of financial statement fraud.' This is incorrect because negligent misrepresentation can be considered a form of financial statement fraud if it leads to the dissemination of false financial information due to negligence.
