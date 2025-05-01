Which of the following is an example of how ethics shapes business laws in the context of fraud prevention?
A
Encouraging businesses to ignore whistleblower complaints to maintain reputation
B
Allowing companies to set their own standards for financial reporting without oversight
C
Permitting employees to override controls if it benefits the company financially
D
Requiring companies to implement internal controls to deter fraudulent activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ethics in business: Ethics refers to the principles and values that guide behavior in the business world. Ethical practices aim to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability.
Recognize the role of ethics in shaping business laws: Business laws are often influenced by ethical considerations to protect stakeholders, prevent fraud, and promote trust in financial reporting.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with ethical principles and fraud prevention. For example, ignoring whistleblower complaints or permitting employees to override controls contradicts ethical practices.
Focus on the correct answer: Requiring companies to implement internal controls is an ethical approach because it helps deter fraudulent activities, ensures compliance with laws, and protects stakeholders.
Conclude that ethics shape business laws by mandating practices like internal controls, which promote transparency and accountability in financial reporting.
