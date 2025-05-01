Which of the following is an example of an indirect financial distress cost related to fraud?
A
Fines imposed by regulatory authorities
B
Loss of customer confidence leading to decreased sales
C
Legal fees paid to defend against fraud allegations
D
Direct reimbursement to victims of fraud
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of financial distress costs: Financial distress costs are expenses or losses incurred by a company when it faces financial difficulties. These costs can be direct (e.g., legal fees, fines) or indirect (e.g., loss of reputation, decreased sales).
Differentiate between direct and indirect costs: Direct costs are tangible and measurable expenses directly related to the issue, such as fines or legal fees. Indirect costs are intangible and often harder to quantify, such as loss of customer confidence or damage to reputation.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it represents a direct or indirect financial distress cost. For example, fines imposed by regulatory authorities and legal fees are direct costs, as they involve specific monetary payments.
Focus on the indirect cost: Loss of customer confidence leading to decreased sales is an indirect cost because it reflects the intangible impact of fraud on the company's reputation and customer trust, which subsequently affects revenue.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct example of an indirect financial distress cost related to fraud is the loss of customer confidence leading to decreased sales, as it represents the broader, non-monetary consequences of fraud on the business.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian