Which of the following would be considered an analytical procedure in the context of detecting fraud?
A
Counting physical inventory items
B
Inspecting supporting documents for individual transactions
C
Comparing current-year financial ratios to prior years' ratios
D
Sending confirmation letters to customers regarding account balances
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of analytical procedures: Analytical procedures involve evaluating financial information by studying plausible relationships among both financial and non-financial data. They are often used to identify unusual trends or discrepancies that may indicate fraud.
Review the options provided in the problem: Analytical procedures focus on comparisons, trends, and relationships rather than direct physical or documentary inspection.
Eliminate options that do not align with the definition of analytical procedures: Counting physical inventory items and inspecting supporting documents for individual transactions are substantive procedures, not analytical ones. Sending confirmation letters to customers is a form of direct verification, not an analytical procedure.
Identify the option that involves comparison and analysis: Comparing current-year financial ratios to prior years' ratios fits the definition of analytical procedures because it involves evaluating trends and relationships in financial data.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option involving financial ratio comparison, as it aligns with the purpose of analytical procedures in detecting fraud.
