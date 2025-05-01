Which of the following investments has the least liquidity?
A
House
B
Checking account
C
Small business
D
Mutual fund
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly and easily an asset can be converted into cash without significantly affecting its value.
Evaluate each option based on liquidity: A checking account is highly liquid because funds can be accessed immediately. Mutual funds are relatively liquid as they can be sold within a few days. A small business and a house are less liquid because selling them takes time and effort.
Consider the time and effort required to convert each asset into cash: Selling a house typically involves finding a buyer, negotiating, and completing legal processes, which can take weeks or months. Similarly, selling a small business requires significant time and effort.
Compare the liquidity of a house and a small business: While both are less liquid than a checking account or mutual fund, a house is generally considered less liquid because the real estate market can be unpredictable, and the process of selling a house is often more complex.
Conclude that the house has the least liquidity among the options provided, based on the time, effort, and unpredictability involved in converting it into cash.
