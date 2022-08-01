Time Value of Money Tables:Bonds Payable

Alright. So now let's relate everything we've been talking about with these tables back to bonds payable. Right? Like I said, this is going to be the main way that we use time value of money in this class is with bonds payable. So remember with a bond, there's two streams of cash flow. The first one is the annual interest payments. Right? Sometimes we're going to deal with semiannual interest payments, which just means two per year every six months. Right? It's the same thing as saying every six months we're gonna pay interest is semiannual interest. So notice these are gonna be happening every six months or every year consistently and they're gonna be the same amount of money. So these are going to be an annuity But then we're also going to deal with the principal payment at the end of the bonds life, they're gonna have to pay back the principal of the bond and that's going to be a lump sum payment. They're gonna pay back the entire amount of the bonds principal as a lump sum once the bond matures, which is usually gonna be five years from now, 10 years from now, something like that. Okay. Now a very important thing when we're dealing with bonds is that we're gonna have to interest rates that we're dealing with when we're finding the interest payments of the bond, but we're also gonna have the market interest rate. Okay, So the first one is what we call the stated interest rate And the stated interest rate is used to calculate the actual cash payments of interest, okay, the bond has some interest rate attached to it. You're gonna sell a bond that says, Hey, we're gonna pay 6% interest? Well, that is going to be the stated interest rate of the bond. Now that stated interest rate does not have to be the same as the market interest rate. You can sell bonds at whatever interest rate you want. Right? You can say, hey, I'm paying 5% interest right now. Do you want to buy my bond? Well, the value that people place on your interest rate. Well, it's gotta compared to the market interest rate, right, What if you're offering 5% on bonds when everyone else offering similar bonds is offering 8% interest and yours is only 5% interest. Well, people are more likely going to buy the 8% bonds, right? Because they pay more interest. So there's gonna have to be some calculation here to to discount the value of that bond because it's not paying as much interest. Okay. So we're gonna see how this works in an example. One more note that I want to mention is that if the bond pays interest semiannually, Well, what we're gonna have to do before we go to the table because we're still going to be using our tables, right notice we're gonna be dealing with annuities where we have our annuity table and lump sum because we have our lump sum table as well. Right. So up to this point, we've been dealing with things that happen annually. But what if they pay semiannually? Well the interest rates that you're given are always annual interest rates. You're always given annual interest rates. But if interest is paid semiannually, what we're gonna have to do is we're gonna have to divide the interest rate by two. So this is our our remember our is gonna be divided by two to find the semiannual rate. And we're gonna have to multiply the number of years by two. This is R. N. Right? R. N. Is going to be multiplied by two before we go to the tables. And that's usually the biggest trick before you get to the table is having to divide by two for the r and multiplied by two for the end. Right. That makes sense because if there's 10 years, well that means there's 26 month periods. Right? And if it's 10% interest per year, Well then it means there's 5% interest per half year for six months. Okay. Let's go ahead and pause here. And then we're gonna do an example related to this

