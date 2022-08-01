Time Value of Money Tables:Equations

Alright. So just like I promised we're gonna learn how to find the present value of annuities and the present value of lump sums using tables. Okay let's check it out. Okay. So instead of having those formulas that we've been working with so far and like I said, those formulas for annuities are beyond the scope of this course. Well we're gonna use tables that make it a lot easier to find the present value based on the interest rate and the number of periods. Remember those were two of our variables that we used in finding present value. So those are gonna be important when we use the tables. So in this in this course we'll we're generally going to be focused on present value. Okay we're gonna be taking some future sums of money like those interest payments and those principal payments from bonds and we're gonna find what those are worth today. Okay. And that's the that's the key is we're finding those present values of those future sums of money specifically. Like I said, we're finding what those future interest payments are. And like we saw in our previous example the future interest payments, they form an annuity. Remember that the annuity that's getting equal amounts of money so the same amount of money each period. So in equal amount of time. So annual interest each each year you would be getting the same interest payment. Okay. That's what makes an annuity and then there's also gonna be principal payment at the very end and that's going to be a lump sum right, there's just gonna be the one principal payment at the end when they're when they have to pay back the bond they have to pay back the liability to the to the person who bought the bond. Well that's going to be at the end as a lump sum. They're gonna pay off the value of the bond. Okay so we're gonna be dealing with both annuities and lump sums. So let's go ahead and see how we're going to use the tables to do our present values of lump sums and present value of annuity. So remember when we used our formula for lump sums where we had some future amount of money and we wanted to know what is it worth today? That was like the example where we were saving up for a european vacation and we wanted to have $12,000 in the future. Well how much did we need to invest in the bank today? Well we can use a table to save us time rather than have that clunky formula with exponents and stuff. So remember we had the future value. So our our formula was present value equals future value divided by one plus R. To the end. Notice how I highlighted the one plus R. To the end because instead of doing the dividing by one plus R. To the end we're gonna have our future value and then we're gonna multiply by the present value factor and these present value factors, they come from the table. Okay So you'll see in the last page of this lesson, I've included the present value tables for lump sums and for annuities. Okay so we'll go over those before we're done here and before we get to the example. So notice it's very simple. Instead of doing all of those calculations, what we have is the future value times the present value factor. And we're just gonna get some number out of the table and multiply it by the future value and that's it. We found our present value. Same thing with the annuities except in this case we're going to use the annuity payment instead of the future value. So let's say you were going to get $10,000 a year for five years. Well that would be the annuity payment is $10,000. We wouldn't add them all together and say $10,000 for five years. That's 50,000 total dollars. No no no. We're gonna take the amount of each payment which is $10,000 and that's going to be the amount in this formula annuity payment. And we're gonna find the number in the table that we're going to multiply it by. Okay So let's pause here and then we're gonna go to the tables and we're gonna do a quick explanation of how to read the tables and we'll come back to the example. So flip over to the other page where you've got the tables tables listed. Alright let's do that.

