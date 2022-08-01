Using Time Value of Money Tables

Alright let's go ahead and get some practice using our present value tables. Right? Your grandmother is giving you a graduation gift but it's giving you two options. She's either going to give you $5000.01 year from now. So she doesn't want to cough up any money right now. She'll give you $5000.01 year from now or she'll give you $1000 per year for the next six years. And the first payment is occurring one year from now, right? And that's how we typically expect our annuities. Is that they start one year from now? Okay. So notice what we've got in the first one, she's gonna give you $5,000 1 payment one time. This is a lump sum, right, lump sum. And we're dealing with What what are the what are the factors in this first one? So let's deal with these one at a time. And I guess we'll draw a timeline just to see what's going on here. So this is right now zero and this is 11 year in the future where she's gonna give us $5,000 and we need to bring that $5,000 back in time to today to see what it's worth today. Right. We're trying to see which is the better option. Are we gonna take option one or option two? It's basically gonna be the one with the higher present value. So this $5000.01 year from now? It tells us the interest rate here is 10%. So 10% is our our our so when we go to our table we're gonna have our equal to 10%. And we're gonna have n equal to one, right? Because it's one year in the future at a rate of 10%. Okay. So remember when we use our formula we want to take that future value of 5000 and multiply it by the present value factor that we get out of the table. So our present value is going to be equal to 5000 which is our future value times the present value factor. Okay? So now let's go down to the table and find the present value factor for a rate of 10% and an end of one. Okay I'm gonna scroll down to the table and I'm gonna ask you which table are we gonna use? Are we gonna use the top table which is the present value of $1? Or the bottom table? The present value of an ordinary annuity of $1. We're gonna use the top table. Right? Because this is a lump sum. She's paying us one amount of money at one point in time And that's it. There's not gonna be a stream of payments. Remember an annuity involves a stream of payments. So here what we need to do is use our variables. It told us that it was one period at at an interest rate of 10%. So we need to find that number and that's pretty easy. It's right here, 0.909. That is our present value factor in this case. 0.909. So let's go back up to our problem and let's fill in our 0.909. Into our present value factor. Okay? So here we are, 5000 Times 0.909. This is going to tell us what the present value of $5,000 at an interest rate of 10% for one period is 5000 times .909. That comes out to $4,545. Right? For $4,545. That is what $5,000 is worth one year today if the $5,000 was received one year from now. Okay. So that's the that's the present value of option one. Now let's find the present value of option two and see what's the better option. So let's go on to two. And let's draw our timeline, draw it a little longer because there's a few more payments going on 12345 and then six. Right. And here we are today. So what's she gonna do? She's gonna give us 1000 per year for six years. So what do we have each year? Starting next year. 1000 1000 each year. Right. So it's gonna be six payments of $1000 rather than one payment of $5000. That already sounds pretty enticing, right? We're gonna get it sounds like we're gonna get $6000 rather than $5000. Sounds pretty nice. But let's go ahead and see what the present value of this annuity is. Right. In this case we have an annuity right? We have a stream of payments rather than just one payment And they're happening at equal intervals each year. A $1,000 each year in this case for six years. So we want to bring that and find the present value of this annuity. Okay So we're gonna use our formula that we had above. It's very simple. Right? We're gonna do the present value of the annuity is gonna be equal to the annuity payment. Okay. Times our present value factor, right? And our annuity payment in this case. What is the annuity payment? It's $1000 right. We don't add them all together. It's just $1000 that we're gonna get each period. So it's gonna be 1000 times the present value factor. So let's go ahead and go to our table and find out what that's gonna be. So notice what is R. R. And R. N. In this case. Before we go to the table we need to know what our R. And R N. Is R. is the same right? The interest rate didn't change from each option so the R. is still 10 and n what's n in this case it's not just one right? There's not just one year going on it's six right there's six years of payments and is going to be equal to six. So when we go to our table we're gonna have to look for our of 10% and an end of six. Let's go ahead and do that. Now scroll back down to our tables. And which one are we going to use the lump sum table or the annuity table? In this case we use the annuity table. Right? Because we're talking about an annuity we're getting $1000 per year for six years. So let's go ahead and see what the present value of that stream of payments is. Just like we said we had an interest rate of 10% and the periods were six in this case six periods and an interest rate of 10%. Yeah. Well that gets us a present value factor of 4.355. Okay. So we need to multiply our annuity payment of 1000 times 4.355. And that will tell us what the present value of the annuity is. So let's go back to our example and let's figure that out. So here we were scroll up a little bit. So we found in our table 4.355, 1000 times the 4.355. Let me get my calculator out. Pretty easy math though. It comes out to be 4355. Okay so option two is worth $4355 today. So the present value of the annuity is $4355. Which one sounds better. What's the better option we had? Option one where she gives us a $5000.01 year from now. Well that's only that's worth 4545. And option to the annuity of $1000 for six years. Which might have sounded more enticing. Had you not been a master of time value of money like you are now? Well that one's only worth 4355. So in this case option one is the better option, right? You would pick option one because you you know how to do your time value of money and you would know you get more value out of option one. Cool. Thanks grandma for the graduation gift. Let's go ahead and try the practice problem below. Alright, let's see if you guys can handle it

