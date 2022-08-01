Indirect Method (2)

Alright now let's continue our example with the changes in current assets other than cash and the changes in current liabilities. So this is going to come from the balance sheet and remember a change in a current asset. Well if we have an increase in a current asset it's a decrease the cash, it's going to be an opposite. So a lot of times this can be confusing, especially when you get to a test and everything is very time crunch. So the way I like to think about this is to think assets equal opposites. Alright, it's kind of silly and it's kinda misspelled but it's the way I like to think of it as a kind of a silly way to remember this thing. The assets are opposites when we come to our income statement. Excuse me. Our cash flow statement. So what does that mean increase in current asset is a decrease to cash. Okay so this is something silly I made up to help me remember this um and I hope it helps you to assets are opposites when it comes to this stuff. Okay so the reason this makes it should make sense is if our if our inventory balance let's say let's look at inventory as an example here. So if inventory let's say had started at 100,000 and at the end of the year it was 100 and 20,000. That means we had net purchases during the year. It should have increased by 20,000 during the year. So how could it have increased by 20,000, That would be by buying more inventory. Right so we would debit inventory for 20,000 and credit cash for 20,000. Okay so this is a simple example but notice cash is decreasing when inventory is increasing. Okay. So yes there's more things that go into an inventory calculation like cogs. Um Other other effects can go into inventory. But if there's a net increase to inventory you can assume that we've increased our our commitment to inventory by putting more cash into inventory. Okay so that's exactly what's going on here is we're investing more of our cash into this inventory. So we have less cash available, we're decreasing our cash there. Okay And and so if you remember that the assets are the opposites right? Where we've got the increase in current assets is a decrease in cash or a decrease in current assets is an increase to cash. Their opposites. Well changes in current liabilities there. Just the other one. Okay. As long as you remember that the assets are opposites. The current liabilities is just going to be the other one where an increase to a current liability, current liability gonna put liability is a increase to cash. Okay so those go hand in hand, they're not opposites, they go increase and increase where with an asset it was increase and decrease. Right? So let me show you in an example here, just like with inventory, let's say it was accounts payable. Now we're talking about a current asset accounts payable where we had, let's say a 100,000 starting balance in accounts payable and the accounts payable. Let's say in this case went down well, we'll do an increase as well. 100 and 20,000. Okay. So how did how do we uh increase? Well, this actually makes more sense when we do a decrease, it's easier to understand. So let's say a decrease to 80,000. Right? We had 100,000 in accounts payable and it decreased to 80,000. So that means we would have had to have some debit To accounts payable to decrease it by this 20,000 balance. So how would we decrease our accounts payable by paying them off? Right? We have accounts payable. These are accounts that we owe money to our suppliers. We have these debts to pay out. Well, how do we get rid of those debts is to pay them? Right. So we would in this case debit accounts payable for those 20,000 that we had paid off? And we would credit cash because we paid them in cash. So notice we decrease our accounts payable and we decrease our cash. So they go hand in hand in this situation. Okay, so that's the best way to think of it. I like to just remember the assets are opposites and then boom. You can't forget it. Okay, so now let's go ahead. We'll pause here and in the next video we'll finish up the example using this logic. Alright, let's do that now.

