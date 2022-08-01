Exchanging Common Stock for Services

Alright now let's try this one with services received. So the value of the services should be expensed in the period, the benefit is received right? Just like we're used to with expenses. If we receive the benefit, what we're going to have an expense. So let's check out the example the apartment depot exchange, 200,000 shares of 50 cent par value. Common stock for legal services with a fair market value of $140,000. So if we hadn't paid him in common stock we would have had to pay him in cash of $140,000. So the value of these services is $140,000, right? But in this case What what is going to be the debit? We receive these legal services and we're gonna assume that we already used the legal services, right? We were in court and we had to pay this lawyer. Well we would have had to pay him 140,000. We would have had a legal expense which would be a debit. Right? Our expenses have debits legal expense for that $140,000. Now, how do we balance this? It's not like we paid them in cash, we paid them in common stock. Right? So let's see what the value of that common stock is. The common stock, just like before we're gonna have the same entry right now. Instead of having cash or building in our debit, we have legal expense but our credits are still common stock and a pick. Just like we're used to write the common stock is gonna get the par value. A pick is gonna get everything extra. So let's go ahead and do that. Common stock. What's gonna be the amount that goes into common stock here? How do we do this? We're gonna take the 200,000 shares issued times the par value, right? 200,000 shares times the par value of 50 cents per share. That gives us 100,000 in the common stock account. So that will be the credit to the common stock account. Is this par value of those shares? And now everything extra is going to be a pick. Right? So a pic is just a plug in our equation. That makes it balance 140,000 value received -100000 in par value leaves us with 40,000. That is our a pick. So that will be the last credit here to a pick. That balances out our equation. And it's as easy as that, right? So notice in this one we didn't receive an asset, right? There's no asset. Uh to increase what happened is we have this legal expense. Where does that fall in? It's gonna fall under equity. Right, Let me get out of this way. So we have this expense, legal expense that's decreasing our equity because it's gonna go through the income statement and decreased our net income by 100 40,000. But then we had an increase in equity of 140,000 through the common stock account that went up by 100,000 And a pick. That went up by 40,000, Right? So that balances out our equity decreased by 140,000 for the expense. But then it also increased by 140,000 for the common stock issue. Alright, so a little bit different when we receive stuff that's not cash, but in essence, our journal entry looks very similar. Cool, Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

