Alright, so the last topic here is consigned goods. This could be goods that are in our warehouse or in our store, but they don't belong to us. Okay, so consigned goods. This is when you're selling goods for someone else, but they own them. So this happens a lot in like boutique shops or something like that. You'll generally see like the dresses in the shop. This is like the most common example. Usually see the dresses in the shop. The owner of the shop doesn't buy those dresses from the supplier, they just put them in their store and once they sell, well that's when they give money to the person who made the dress and they keep their cut, their commission of the sale. But if the dress doesn't sell, it still belongs to the supplier to the person who made the dress. Okay, so that's a consigned good. You do not own consigned goods. So they are not part of your inventory. Okay. So you never put them into your inventory. The only time that what matters is when you actually make the sale and you get some revenue. Okay, So that's usually what happens, you're gonna get some sort of commission when you sell the goods and that's gonna be revenue, but there's never an inventory transaction here. Okay, so let's see what a journal entry might look like here. Jan's boutique sells. Sophie's dresses on consignment. Sophie pays Jan $100 for each dress sold. So that's the commission there, right? $100 for each dress sold at the beginning of the month. Jan store displayed five of Sophie's dresses with a cost of $250 each. Jans sold two dresses. So she sold two dresses during the month for $1000 each. Right? Record Jan's journal entries related to the consigned goods. So remember these are consigned goods, so they're not going to be in her inventory. She would never have made an entry say to include in her inventory these five days is she would have never debited inventory for this. Okay. What entry she does make is when she finally makes a sale, when she sells the goods, she's gonna make an entry for the revenue and the cash received. Okay, So let's see what happened here. She sold two dresses during the month for $1000 each. Right? So two dresses times $1000. Well, that's $2,000, right? That's the amount of cash that she received from the customers, right? She received 2000 in cash, but she doesn't own all that cash, right? That's not all her cash. The most of that cash belongs to the to the um to Sophie in this case. Right? Because those are her dresses. So what does belong to Jan is her commission? Right? She earned a commission in this case. And what was her commission? She gets $100 for each dress sold. So she sold two dresses and she gets $100 commission on each dress. So $200 of it was her revenue, right? That was what what she earned from selling these dresses. But she received $2000. Right? So the trick is that although she received $2000 a lot of that money she has to pay to Sophie. Okay so a lot of that money is gonna go to Sophie. So this is how the journal entry would look. Yes she received cash, right? She did receive cash of $2,000 when she sold these dresses. So we're gonna debit cash for 2000 because she's holding $2,000 worth of cash. But what we have to do is we're going to credit our revenue right? Because we did earn some revenue so we're gonna earn revenue of $200 from those sales. But now we have to take a liability right? Because we owe the rest of that money we collected, we owe that to Sophie. So we could have some sort of payable to Sophie right? It could be like an account payable or something like that. We'll say payable to Sophie just so we're so we're super clear here in our example And that would be a liability right? Because we're eventually we collected this money but we have to give it to Sophie the only part that's ours is the $200. So in this case what is Jan's inventory balance in this question down below in the little boxes. Well Her inventory is zero, right? This is not her inventory. Sophie would have this inventory on her books. Jan would not have any of this inventory on her books. Her revenue is the $200 from the commission. Right? And she's gonna have liabilities of 1800 and that's the money that she has to give to. Sophie. Cool. Alright, so that's about it for consigned goods. It's not so tricky, you just have to remember that you don't own the goods. All you get is your commission. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

