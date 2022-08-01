Alright. So when we talk about extraordinary items, these are gonna be extraordinary gains and extraordinary losses. And these come up from items that are unusual and infrequent. Okay, so an extraordinary loss would be from something that's unusual and infrequent. So what would be an example of one? Well, the warehouse caught on fire and we had inventory that was burned up. Right. We're not expecting to have inventory warehouse fires every year. Right. This should be a non regular thing, a non recurring event. And it should be extraordinary. Right, unusual and infrequent. And an example of an extraordinary gain would be a gain on the sale of a discontinued operations. More often, when you talk about extraordinary items, we're talking about an extraordinary loss, but every now and then we'll have an extraordinary gain. This should be unusual and infrequent. Right, when we sell a portion of our business, we're not in the in the business of buying and selling portions of our business. Now, this is gonna be unusual and infrequent. So it would be shown separately. Okay, so just like we said, with discontinued operations, the calculations here are also beyond the scope of this class. Okay, the calculations for extraordinary items. Right, for extraordinary items are also beyond the scope of this class. Um but we're gonna talk about just a few things just like we did with discontinued operations, we have to note that these are non recurring, right? We're not expecting these extraordinary items to happen every year. It's not a persistent activity of the business. We're not in the business of having warehouse fires or selling discontinued operation segments of our business. No, it's non recurring. It should only happen one time on our income statement. And I want to make a note that these extraordinary items in real world, there's so few cases of it. It rarely shows up on any income statement. Okay. And the other thing is just like discontinued operations, we're gonna show them as a single amount net of tax and they're gonna be shown at the bottom below all of our income from continuing operations were trying to separate these things so that they don't muddle up our income statement. We want to show our income statement for what our business is really doing. And then these weird things that investors still want to know what happened, but we don't want it to muddle up our information. So we put it at the bottom separately. Okay, so let's go ahead and peak at this income statement real quick for Verizon communications. And you'll see we've got our operating revenues. Everything we're used to right here, right income from continuing operations. So sorry, we're gonna include a little more there. Everything from here to there. That's all continuing right, This is all regular part of our business. And then notice what we show at the bottom, we show our discontinued operations net of tax and we show an extraordinary item net of tax. Right? So even though there's not so much information here, I'm sure you could look into the notes of the financial statement after we show the financial statements there will be more information about these discontinued operations and these extraordinary items. But notice that we should just show them as one amount for each of them, right? We show an amount for discontinued operations an amount for extraordinary items. And then we get to our net income just like we're used to. Ok, So they're show net of tax and as a single amount. Cool, that's about it. We don't need to go into so much detail about these. Just remember that they're non recurring and they show up here at the bottom of the statement. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

