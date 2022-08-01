Calculating Bond Price with Time Value of Money

Alright, so this is about as tough as this course can get. It's the effective interest method of amortization for the bond premium or discount. Okay, that's a lot of words. The effective interest method for the amortization of bond premium or discount. Let's Check it out. So first thing I want to review with you is the the relationship between the stated rate of the bond and the market rate on other similar bonds. Okay. So if the stated rate of a bond is says 10% and the market rate is 10%, well, the price of the bond today when we sell it, it's going to be equal to the face value. Okay. Just like we've been discussing The stated rate and the market rate with the stated rate let's say is 8% and the market rate is 10%. The price of the bond is going to be less than the face value. Right? And if the stated rate is greater than market rate, so 12% stated rate, 10% market rate. Well now the price of the bond will be greater than face value. Now if you're still struggling with that, I suggest going back to the previous videos and studying again the discounts and the premiums and those journal entries because it's about to get a little more complicated with the effective interest method. Okay. Because now what we're gonna use is we're gonna use those time value of money concepts that we learned previously, we're going to start applying those to the value of these bonds. So let's check out this example here on january 1st 2018 abc company issues $100,000 of 9% bonds, maturing in five years. Interest is payable semiannually on january 1st and july 1st, the market interest rate was equal to 10%. So notice they tell us 9% is the stated rate of these bonds And 10% is the market rate. So what does that tell us? Do you think we're gonna have a discount or a premium? We're gonna have a discount right? The stated rate, we're saying, hey look, we've got 9% bonds over here, but everyone else is offering 10% investors would rather earn 10% interest. So they would pay more for the 10% interest bonds than they would for ours, ours are going to sell at a discount, right? Because we're offering less interest. But notice in this example they didn't give us a percentage, they didn't sell, they didn't say these bonds sold at 90 for these bonds sold at 96. They didn't tell us what the price was. What they want us to do is use our our use our present value tables. We want to use our present value tables for the present value of a dollar and In the present value of the annuity of $1 to find out what the price of the bond is today. Okay, so remember the price of a bond, the real way that we know what the price of the bond is is by finding out what is the value today of all of those interest payments we're gonna receive in the future. And what is the value of that final principal payment that we're going to receive at the end? How much is that worth to me today? Well that's the price of the bond. Okay, so let's go ahead and let's draw a timeline here like we did when we learned time value of money and if this starts to look a little hairy to you, I suggest going and reviewing time value of money as well because like I said, this is about as complicated as this class is gonna get. Alright, so what we wanna do, remember there's gonna be a five year bond, but this is going to be a five year bond and paying semiannual interest, so there's going to be instead of five periods, there's gonna be 10 interest payments, right? We're gonna pay interest 10 times not five times. So we're gonna have 10 periods on our timeline here. So let's go ahead and break this up into 10 periods and I'll extend it here, Nine and then 10 out there. Okay, so we've got our 10 periods on our timeline and that's the 10 interest payment period. Right? Remember zero is right now and then we're gonna have interest payments at each period in the future. So you can imagine this is going to be right here. This first one, this is july 1st 2018, this is uh january 1st 2019, 1, 2019 and so on. Right all the way up till the interest until the final payment on January 1, 2023, which is five years from now. Okay. So what we need to do is we need to find out how much all the cash flows are gonna be, where are the cash flows that happen? And how much are they going to be? So the first thing we want to know is the cash interest. So the cash interest is going to equal the $100,000 value of the bonds times the 9% stated rate, right? That's going to be the yearly interest, but we're paying interest semi annually. So instead of 9%, let me put .09. So since its semiannual, well, we need to divide by two, just like we've been discussing, so 100,000 times point oh nine is 9000 divided by two is 4500 semiannually right? Per semiannual period, That's the amount of cash interest that we're gonna pay. So We're going to have on our timeline, we're gonna have cash flows of 4500 every semiannual period For the next 10 semiannual periods, right? We're gonna be paying out 4500 in cash, That's a lot of 4500 payments. But we got them all in there. Okay, but is that all the cash flows? No, there's also the principal payment. Right? There's going to be a principal payment of $100,000. Put that in a different color. $100,000 in the final year. Right as we make our final interest payment. Well, we're also gonna pay back all that principle. Okay, So now what we need to do to find the price of this bond today? Well we need to find the present value of all of these payments so let me do it in a different color. So all of these. Excuse me. Okay. All of these. Right here notice what they are when we think about our time value of money? When we did time value of money, what did we call a stream of payments that happened in equal intervals equal amounts of payments and equal intervals was called an annuity. Right? So this right here is the present value of an annuity. Okay. And we can use our annuity table to find the present value of those interest payments. And how about this? Right here it's a one time payment. Well this is a lump sum. Right? We talked about a lump sum. So we need to find the present value of the lump sum and that's the present value of the principal payment at the end. And if we add these together, so the present value. So the price today is gonna equal present value of interest plus the present value of principle. Okay, So what we need to do is we need to use our tables twice. We need to do one for the annuity of the interest and one for the lump sum of principal at the end. Okay. So let's go ahead and find out what each of those are. And we're gonna use our tables. I've reprinted the tables. If you look a couple of pages ahead we should have the printed tables there that were to use to solve this equation. Ok so remember when we use those tables we need to have a value for N and a value for our so our value for N is going to be equal to the number of periods which is five years times two periods per year since its semiannual R N is going to be 10. Now, what about our our, Remember whenever we use our our time value of money tables we use the market interest rate, we don't use the stated rate. We use the market rate and the market rate in this case was 10%. But we divide it by two because we're talking about semiannual periods so we're gonna look up 5%. This is the numbers that we need for our table and equals 10 and r equals 5%. Okay, so if you remember our formulas for present value of an annuity and present value of a lump sum, well the present value of the annuity. Well that's just gonna equal the 4500. Right? The amount of the annuity payment. 40 500. Mhm times the present value factor. Okay so let's go find what the present value factor is for an annuity of 10 periods. 5%. Okay so let's go ahead and go to our present value table two pages down. And which table are we gonna use? Are we gonna use the top table? Present value of $1 or present value? Ordinary annuity of $1. We're gonna use this bottom table. Right? Ordinary annuity of $1. And what were things? We had 5% for 10 periods. So this is our number 7.722. Okay that is our present value factor. Let's bring that up here. So our present value factor is 7.7 to 2. 4500 times 7.722. What is that equal? Right here. Let me scroll up. So you see the timeline. Let me get out of the way. Just make sure you see everything there. Okay so 4500 Times 7.722. Well that comes out to 34,000 7:49. Okay that is the present value of our annuity. That is the present value of the interest payments. We're not done yet. We need the present value. We need the present value of the lump sum. Right, this is the principal payment. That's happening in the final year. Well we need to take that 100,000 times the present value factor. Okay? So in this case it's gonna be the 100,000 times now. We've done the hard work of finding R. N. And R. Are already. So let's go back to the table. And which table are we going to use this time? The top one or the bottom one? We're gonna use the top one. Right Because now we're doing a lump sum, the present value of $1. That's the lump sum table. So we're gonna have 10 periods 5%. And let's find what that is there? 0.614. So that's what we need to bring to our table or to our our formula here. 0.614. And that's gonna come out to 61,400. Okay so all the hard work is behind us now all that's left to do is find the present value. The price of the bond. The price is going to equal the sum of these two 7 34,049 plus 61 400. That comes out to $96,149. That is the present value of the bond. That was a lot too right. But in the end I showed you a lot of steps here but in the end what did we do we took the interest payment 4500 per period times the present value factor. So we needed to find this end in the R. And then we do the 4500 times the factor from the annuity table and then we find the lump sum, we know that the principal value is 100,000 and then we find the present value factor using those same N in our in our in our present value table for lump sums. Okay take those two numbers and add them together. And that is the price today. And just like we expected we got a price 1 96,049. That was less than the face value right? The stated rate of the bond was 9% and the market rate was 10%. So it sold at a discount and this is the exact amount that it would sell for 96,149. So now we can make our journal entry where we debit cash, we know how much we're gonna receive, 96,149. We're gonna credit bonds payable. And how much do we credit bonds payable for the full 100,000? Right, just like we have done every other time the entire amount. And guess what the difference is going to be. Our discount discount on bonds payable is going to be this difference. So let's find out what that is. 100,000 minus 96 149. Well that comes out to $3,851. Okay so our discount on bonds payable is $3,851. Cool. Let's pause here, and you might want to even rewatch that to get a real good grasp of how we came up with that discount on bonds payable, and then let's move on to how we're going to actually advertise this discount using the effective interest method. Alright, let's do that in the next video.

