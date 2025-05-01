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Multiple Choice
When arabinose is present, the arabinose operon is what?
A
Active – meaning the genes are being transcribed
B
Inactive – meaning the genes are not being transcribed
C
Nothing, arabinose does not control the arabinose operon
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an operon: An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter and is transcribed together. The arabinose operon is a set of genes involved in the metabolism of arabinose, a sugar.
Identify the role of arabinose: Arabinose acts as an inducer for the arabinose operon. When present, it binds to a regulatory protein, which in turn affects the transcription of the operon.
Examine the regulatory mechanism: In the absence of arabinose, the regulatory protein (AraC) binds to the operator region in a way that prevents transcription. This keeps the operon inactive.
Analyze the effect of arabinose presence: When arabinose is present, it binds to the AraC protein, causing a conformational change that allows RNA polymerase to access the promoter and initiate transcription of the operon.
Conclude the operon's state: With arabinose present, the operon is active, meaning the genes are being transcribed. This is because the presence of arabinose facilitates the transcription process by altering the regulatory protein's binding to the DNA.
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