Write a brief essay that discusses why you think regulatory systems evolved in bacteria (i.e., what advantages do regulatory systems provide to these organisms?), and, in the context of regulation, discuss why genes related to common functions are found together in operons.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Arabinose Operon with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner