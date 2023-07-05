Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics12. Gene Regulation in ProkaryotesArabinose Operon
2:09 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook Question

Write a brief essay that discusses why you think regulatory systems evolved in bacteria (i.e., what advantages do regulatory systems provide to these organisms?), and, in the context of regulation, discuss why genes related to common functions are found together in operons.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
3:50m

Watch next

Master Arabinose Operon with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
03:50
Arabinose Operon
Kylia Goodner
219
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.