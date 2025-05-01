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Multiple Choice
The genes in the arabinose operon are responsible for what?
A
Synthesizing arabinose
B
Breaking down arabinose
C
Converting arabinose into starch
D
Synthesizing sugar
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of an operon: An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter and is transcribed into a single mRNA strand. It is a key regulatory unit in prokaryotic cells.
Identify the role of the arabinose operon: The arabinose operon, also known as the ara operon, is a set of genes in bacteria that are involved in the metabolism of arabinose, a type of sugar.
Determine the specific function of the arabinose operon: The genes in the arabinose operon encode enzymes that are responsible for the breakdown of arabinose into simpler molecules that the cell can use for energy and growth.
Differentiate between synthesis and breakdown: Synthesis refers to the creation of complex molecules from simpler ones, while breakdown involves the decomposition of complex molecules into simpler ones. The arabinose operon is involved in the latter process.
Conclude the function of the arabinose operon: Based on the understanding of operon function and the specific role of the arabinose operon, it is clear that its primary function is to break down arabinose, not to synthesize it or convert it into other substances like starch.
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