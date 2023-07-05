You have identified a 0.80-kb cDNA clone that contains the entire coding sequence of the Arabidopsis gene CRABS CLAW. In the construction of the cDNA library, linkers with EcoRI sites were added to each end of the cDNA, and the cDNA was inserted into the EcoRI site of the MCS of the vector shown in the accompanying figure. You perform digests on the CRABS CLAW cDNA clone with restriction enzymes and obtain the following results. Can you determine the orientation of the cDNA clone with respect to the restriction enzyme sites in the vector? The restriction enzyme sites listed in the dark blue region are found only in the MCS of the vector.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Genetic Cloning with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner