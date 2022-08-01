Calculating Heritability

Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about heritability. So heritability is a measurement and what it's measuring is the proportion of variation in a population that's due to genetics. So that's saying how much of a trait can actually be inherited. So there's this ton of variation. So how much of height can you actually inherit it? And how much has to be, how much it depends on environment. And so the important thing to, I feel like people a lot of times, especially in the news articles, they hear these heritability statistics and they attribute that to something that it's not. So it's important to remember that it's actually a very specific specific measurement and it's only true for a certain population. So that population that you're measuring in a certain environment, it is not widely applicable to any individual that is of the same species. It's only in this population in this environment. And so what it measures is a measure from 0-1. So most of the time it's some kind of decimal point. And the larger the value, the more the variation is explained by genetics. So if you have a heritability which is heritability equals .65, then you're what you're saying. And this is important to understand, you're saying 65% of the overall variation. So it's not 65% of an individual's variation, 65% of the entire variation found in that population is explained by genetic differences found in individuals. So this is where pop news sort of messes up the statistic and says, you know, so much of your inheritance or your intelligence for instance is dependent on genetic factors is not true. Often these statistics um are misinterpreted that you know so 65% of the overall variation and intelligence is due to genetic differences in individuals. But it says nothing about a particular individual at all. There are two types of heritability. The first is broad since and what this is is it measures the contribution of genotyping variants to total variance. So here's the formula. So V. G. And V. P. Um if you remember from our analyzing trait variance this is the same exact um calculation here. And so if the H. Two is close to one this means that environmental conditions had little impact. If it's close to zero environmental conditions had a major impact. So an H. Two close to wood meaning that it's mostly genetic and it's very little genetic. And so if we're going to calculate the broad sense heritability for each of these traits what do you do? So if we have body fat you scroll down so we have body fat here and this is and the formula is here. Right so we're using V. G. And V. P. And so uh the formula here for a body that is going to be what it's going to be 16.9 divided by 40.5. So you can either do that long hand or you can input it into a calculator. If you input it into a calculator it's 417. So you can kind of round that 2.42 let me disappear so you can actually see that. And so what does this mean? This means 42% of the overall variants in the population for body fat is attributed to genetic factors. If we do body length we can calculate the same thing except this time at 17.9-43.6. And so again we put it into a calculator which is what I'm doing right now. Um what you get is which is uh one or 41%. And so these are very similar for this for broad sense heritability. The second type is narrow sense heritability and narrow sense. Heritability provides a proportion of fanatic variation due to additive genetic variance. So you'll notice that this is different and the additive is important. So what an additive variation? Well genetic variation you just think oh it's just genes right? It's just genetic variation but it's actually not. It's composed of two different and so the genetic variation is composed of attitude variation which stands for V. A. And this is genetic variance caused by differences between alleles. So this is things like the differences between dominant and recessive right? They have differences. They present different characteristics so that this is variation according to different alleles either dominant recessive or whatever alleles that exist. The second is dominant variation and this is variants caused by hetero zygotes not being intermediate. And so when hetero zygotes aren't intermediates there's intense variation, right? Because then intermediates may the hetero zygotes maybe closer to the dominant um phenotype or they could be closer to the recessive or it could entirely vary depending on the hetero zygotes found in the population. So these are the two types of genetic variants that make up that V. G. Calculation that we've been using just this one thing is just total genetic variation. So it's important I wrote here. So V. G actually equals the attitude variants versus plus the dominant variants. And so that's an important formula to know. Um So here's all your important formulas. And therefore when calculating narrow sense heritability. Which is this here. So this is the formula for narrow sense heritability. You use the additive genetic variance over the total variance. So if we are calculating this right? So we have body fat again and body length. This time we're using the additive value. So for body fat that's going to be 7.66 over 40.5. And if you put that into a calculator, what you get is .18 or 18 The same for body length. So this is 5.12 divided by 43.6 and that is gonna be .11 and that's 11%. So that means in this case the body length although it was what? 42 or 43?? What was it up here? Yeah, it was 41% attributed to genetics, but it's only 11% attributed to additive genetics. And that is the fact that alleles have different characteristics, dominant and recessive. So with that, let's now turn the page.

