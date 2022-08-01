Okay, so now we're gonna talk about artificial selection and the reason we're gonna talk about this is because this is actually an applicable reason to use the calculations we talked about before heritability. So what is artificial selection? That's the process of choosing specific individuals for some type of fanatic breeding purpose. So for instance if a a farmer like a dairy farmer who produces cows for milk um and they wanted to increase the milk production of their cows. So they would try to make specific individuals in order to increase that milk production. But before they start making these cows right that's a huge undertaking to make these cows for bigger or for more milk production. They want to make sure that it's actually going to work. And so geneticists can actually tell you, you know, is this likely to increase milk production and how they do that is they use narrow sense heritability to predict the impact of breeding. Now why narrow sense heritability? Well because narrow sense heritability is measuring the likelihood that a trait is actually attributed to genetics and not inheritance and it's also the ability to because narrow sense heritability measures additive right? Then that is measuring the the ability to inherit this dominant or recessive allele that's really going to impact the production of milk. So the higher the H. Two value. So because H. Two is a measure between zero and one. So that's gonna be the closer to one. Um So if you calculate this value, the closer to one then the more likely that the breeder will observe a change, the more likely that that's going to result in potentially milk production. So there are two formulas the first we talked about before and that's just the narrow sense heritability formula right? This is what we talked about previously but and sometimes you know this information. It's like on a test or quiz setting you might be actually given this information but if you're a breeder you probably don't already just have the amount of additive variance that's contributed to the production of milk right? Like you most likely don't have that. So there's a second formula that you can use to calculate narrow sense heritability and that actually is this one and it's R. Over S. And so are is the mean of the offspring. So how much milk and volume the offspring produces versus the overall mean of the population that you started with divided by the mean of the parents. So how much the mother produced essentially versus the overall mean. So you do have to do at least one mating to get this right. And this is called the selection response. Um And the selection differential. And so um sometimes on I don't know which one you'll be given right. Like if you're asked to do this on a test or quiz, you could be given this or you could be given the means and asked to solve it this way. But essentially the question would be how likely it is that this trait could be inherited or that a breeder could select for this trait in the population. Either way what you're looking for is an HD value close to one. The closer to one it is the more likely that it can be um uh inherited. So if we go back to these numbers which we talked about before right we had body fat had an H. Two value of 20.18 and we had body length As an H. two value of .11. I think this is right now um Which of the following two traits will respond best to a selection by breeder. Right? So it's the higher H. Two value. So in this case it would be this one which would be body fat because it's closer to one. But really to be honest with you both of these are very like very low. Right? So you would need much higher H. Two values before a breeder is like okay I will try to actually select for this trait. So um make sure you understand this formula and this one and how you use that to determine whether or not a breeder you know whether or not that trait could be inherited or not for artificial selection purposes. So with that let's now turn the page

