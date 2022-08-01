Okay, so now let's talk about twin studies. And the reason we talk about twin studies is the fact that humans can't be bread, right? We can't be bred to determine in different environments. And with different genetics to be able to determine what genetic variation, what environmental variation, what's additive genetic variation, dominant genetic variation. So how we actually have to do this, we can't set up these control experiments. So what we do is we use twin studies and twin studies are taking twins that are produced and studying them for genetic or environmental variation. So there's two types of twins. There's mono psychotic twins. And how this happens is there's a single zygote. So there's a single sperm that fertilizes a single egg. But what happens is that it does this weird division thing. It methodically divides and splits into two sales. And so when it does that there's now two babies that are produced from these two cells, but they're genetically identical. So they have the same genetics. Um, so therefore when you study them, they all the variation that they have is environmental variation. That's kind of lying. If you look at identical twins when they're babies, they look very similar, right? Because they haven't had a lot of exposure to the environment. But if you look at those same twins and then they're in their seventies, they actually can look quite different even though they're identical and that's because that environmental variation has built up throughout the years to make changes in, you know, potentially epigenetic or made them more likely to get a disease or various things right, that impact phenotype. And so um Monet's I got a twin studies are extremely important and being able to identify how much environmental variation plays on human genetics. However it's not ideal and there's actually some genetic changes that occur very early in development. So an example of this is copy number variants can actually change a lot in very early development. And this is a way that mono psychotic twins which would otherwise be genetically identical may actually not be 100% genetically identical ba because each twin could could actually carry different numbers of copy variants. And there's actually been cases of mono psychotic twins who are genetically identical. Pretty much of one twin actually developing a genetic disease and the other one not very early in their life because they had variations and copy numbers so that it's not a perfect system but it's really the best. We have a second type of twin is dies. I got twins and this is actually two fertilization. So there's two eggs and two sperm. And um these are all the other twins. They are just as close genetically as any other sibling. So if you have a sibling that isn't a twin they're just as close genetically to you as a fraternal or dies. I got a twin. Um But because they often share a similar environment. Right? They're raised in a similar situation. We can kind of use that to um at least in part study genetics. it's not perfect. Obviously the models I got a twin is definitely the gold standard. But we can also use the psychotic twins, especially ones that have been separated and raised in different environments to study um various components of human genetic variation. And so um an interesting part of expression of twin expression is that sometimes traits aren't expressed equally and so on. Concordant trait is a trait that both twins expressed. Either so they either both express it or they both do not express it. The second type is discordant, and that is when one twin expresses a trait and the other doesn't. And this can happen in both mono psychotic and dies. A narcotic twins. Um And so just some fun bow cap for you as we finish out this topic. So with that let's now move on.

