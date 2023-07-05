Skip to main content
Problem 24b
In a species of fish, a black spot on the dorsal fin is observed in males and females. A fish breeder carries out a pair of reciprocal crosses and observes the following results.

    Cross I      Parents: black-spot male x nonspotted female
                      Progeny: 22 black-spot male
                                     24 black-spot females
                                     25 nonspotted males
                                     21 nonspotted females
     Cross II     Parents: nonspotted male x black-spot female
                       Progeny: 45 black-spot males
                                      53 nonspotted females

Why does this evidence support the hypothesis that a black spot is sex linked?

