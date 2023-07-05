Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceSex-Linked Genes
1:58 minutes
Problem 24a
In a species of fish, a black spot on the dorsal fin is observed in males and females. A fish breeder carries out a pair of reciprocal crosses and observes the following results.

    Cross I      Parents: black-spot male x nonspotted female
                      Progeny: 22 black-spot male
                                     24 black-spot females
                                     25 nonspotted males
                                     21 nonspotted females
     Cross II     Parents: nonspotted male x black-spot female
                       Progeny: 45 black-spot males
                                      53 nonspotted females

Identify which sex is heterogametic. Give genotypes for the parents in each cross, and explain the progeny proportions in each cross.

