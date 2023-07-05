In a species of fish, a black spot on the dorsal fin is observed in males and females. A fish breeder carries out a pair of reciprocal crosses and observes the following results.



Cross I Parents: black-spot male x nonspotted female

Progeny: 22 black-spot male

24 black-spot females

25 nonspotted males

21 nonspotted females

Cross II Parents: nonspotted male x black-spot female

Progeny: 45 black-spot males

53 nonspotted females



Identify which sex is heterogametic. Give genotypes for the parents in each cross, and explain the progeny proportions in each cross.