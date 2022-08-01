Plant Gamete Terminology

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the development of plant gammy. So when it comes to plants there's a lot of different, I don't know why I'm ghost. There we go. There's a lot of different terminology. So let's make sure we understand this terminology and different books use different combinations. And sometimes they use one word and sometimes they use other words. So let's make sure we all are all on the same page with what people are talking about. So the first one is uh the unisex dialysis or Ghana Coric. And all three of these terms mean the same thing. And it's that the organism contains either male or female. So these are humans. Right? So the majority, the overwhelming majority of humans are either male or female. So that means that we're united sexual Dionysius, organic or depending on the term your book and Professor uses, then you have bisexual mano isha's or hermaphrodite, did it? And this means that the organisms contain male and female organs. And so um there sometimes some organisms will switch between the two. There are cases of that in humans um where uh certain chromosomal abnormalities result in um uh organism humans having both male and female um organs. But they typically inhuman settings are sterile but in a lot of different plants. Um these these are very common. So there's a third term called intersex and this generally refers to organisms with an intermediate sexual condition. So usually these are people that are plants we're talking about plants, they're supposed to have one or the other. But instead they have some weird mixture that's really not normal and these are generally sterile. Now there are two types of sexual differentiation and this depends on how we determine what sex a plant is. So primary sexual differentiation refers to the gametes produced. So do they produce eggs? Or do they produce in the case of plants pollen? Right. Um But for secondary sexual differentiation this refers to what we can see. So the overall sexual appearance. So this is referring to the actual sexual organs that the plant has. Whereas the primary sexual differentiation we can't really see. We can look at a flower and see you know what does it have mail cards or female parts. But we can't look and see what gametes it's producing. Um We can infer that from the secondary sexual differentiation but these are two different um ways of classifying the sex of the organism. I don't really have a great example for this. Hopefully it's just it's clear but I would really make sure you understand the difference between male or female and male and female. Um So with that let's now move on.

