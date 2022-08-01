Chlamydomonas

Okay, so now let's talk about Claudia Ramona's. Now, Claudia Simonis is an algae and it has an interesting life cycle. Now, not all of you will see this in your book, but some of you will see it in lab. Some of it it is in your book. Um So I thought I would include it here for the for the people of you that will see it either in lab or in class. Now, Claudia Simonis is an algae and for most of its life, its hap Lloyd meaning that it's a sexually reproduces via mitosis, it just creates exact copies of itself. However, there are certain conditions that the algae gets into. It can be high salt or weird ph or temperature whatever the conditions are, but there are certain conditioner that results in a fusion of two of the Hap Lloyd cloudy Demona and this when they fuse together creates a deployed organism that exists. Now when those conditions are removed. So the salt concentration goes back to normal phs find temperature drops or you know, it goes back to how it's supposed to be my Asus can occur on this deployed organism and this organism will actually produce these half Lloyd Zeus fours. These are half Lloyd cells and half there half Lloyd now. So they reverted back to how they are normally right. But the interesting part of this that scientists have found is that not all platinum minus organisms are able to fuse together. Only certain combinations of them confused. So they've discovered that there are two mating types uh classified by a positive or a negative sign M. T. Plus or M. T. Negative. Those are the two types and the empty plus will only fuse or mate with the M. T. Negative. So it has to be the opposite type in order for them to make. However, when you look at cloudy tomatoes, if you have a bunch of cloudy kimonos and you're looking under a microscope at it, they are called ice a gamut because you can't tell them apart by looking at them. They're not morphological distinguishable, they look exactly the same, but something inside of them is different and that is what allows the different mating types to be able to make. So here's what cloudy almost looks like. You can see there's a few different ones here. Obviously you don't know what you're looking for. But even if you did you wouldn't be able to tell which one is making type positive or making type negative because their eyes are gone. It's and that means that they look exactly the same. But they do have something different about them that allows them to fuse the appropriate type. So with that let's now move on.

