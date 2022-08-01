Okay, so now let's talk about the formation of plant gametes. So plants like animals have two life stages, there's a half Lloyd stage and a deployed stage. These are given fancy terms. So the half Lloyd is called the comedy fight and the deployed is called this for a fight. Now both the comedy fight and the spore a fight are used to create gametes. So how this works is you start off with hap Lloyd spores. That's not supposed to have Lloyd spores, let's actually highlight it. Now the hap Lloyd spores are created from mayo systems of this for a fight. So remember the spore fights deployed. So that's four fight undergoes mitosis and creates the spores. Now the spores themselves are not gammy but instead they undergo mitosis to create a lot of themselves to become gammy. So if we are to look at what this looks like, we start off with spores here. So the spores were created the spore fight here, this is deployed, it undergoes mitosis, creates the spores. The mitosis happens that creates a bunch of copies called the gamma to fight. These are where the gametes come from, they confuse together, create a zygote which again is deployed and undergo mitosis to create this for a fight. Hopefully I wasn't standing in the way hopefully you can see all that. And so this is super important. Now the structures of this for a fight and the gamma to fight are different, which makes sense because one is deployed, one tabloid different types of cells. Um So typically what you see is the flower, you can actually see this for a fight in it. And the gamma to fight is actually only a few half Lloyd cells. So it's not a ton. So it's small, you can't really see it and it resides within the flower. So um yeah so the plant um typically most plants contain both male and female organs. So the male organ is called the stamen. And this has micros parasites. These are the deployed remember this poor sites deployed these undergo mitosis to form hap hap Lloyd micro spores. And micro spores undergo mitosis to produce the half Lloyd pollen which is the gamma to fight. So when we talk about male, we're using micro right? That's the term we're using when we talk about female that is called the stigma and this is mega spores. And it's the same thing that happens mega sports undergo mitosis to create our mega mega sports sites undergo mitosis to create mega spores. Um Most of these mega spores die usually one divides or one survived and it divides by mitosis. And what happens is it actually creates a single eight hap Lloyd nuclei. So this is this is um there's eight individual hap Lloyd nuclei here and the eight nuclei complexes called the army to fight. So this is a bit different. So the micro scores there can be tons of them and their releases pollen and we all know that pollen. There's a whole crap ton of pollen that's released whereas the female is much more specific. It creates this much smaller structure. So here's an example of this. So we have our micro spores. It's deployed, it undergoes mitosis to create the micro spores which are hap Lloyd undergoes mitosis to create a lot of them. This is pollen because we're talking about micro spores, spores are a little different, but this is also hap Lloyd and consider the army to fight stage of the plant. Now fertilization occurs when the pollen lands on the stigma and so the pollen and the female gamete a fight which is given a term called the embryo sac come together and they create a deployed zygote. So that is just an example of the development of plant gametes and how they are fertilized. So with that let's now move on.

