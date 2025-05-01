Multiple Choice
The following picture depicts which of the following changes in chromosome structure?
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What is the name for a chromosomal rearrangement that causes a change in gene dosage?
Write a short essay that discusses five altered phenotypes that result from specific chromosomal aberrations.
Define these pairs of terms, and distinguish between them.
aneuploidy/ euploidy
monosomy/ trisomy
Patau syndrome/ Edwards syndrome
autopolyploidy/ allopolyploidy
autotetraploid/ amphidiploid
paracentric inversion/ pericentric inversion
Predict how the synaptic configurations of homologous pairs of chromosomes might appear when one member is normal and the other member has sustained a deletion or duplication.