Multiple Choice
Which type of chromatin is typically found near centromeres and telomeres and remains highly condensed throughout the cell cycle?
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What is the name for a chromosomal rearrangement that causes a change in gene dosage?
Write a short essay that discusses five altered phenotypes that result from specific chromosomal aberrations.
Define these pairs of terms, and distinguish between them.
aneuploidy/ euploidy
monosomy/ trisomy
Patau syndrome/ Edwards syndrome
autopolyploidy/ allopolyploidy
autotetraploid/ amphidiploid
paracentric inversion/ pericentric inversion