Multiple Choice
In mammals, in which parent could a chromosomal rearrangement result in an X chromosome carrying two different fur color alleles?
19
views
What is the name for a chromosomal rearrangement that causes a change in gene dosage?
Inversions cause what type of chromosomal rearrangement?
A chromosome with two centromeres is called what?
Write a short essay that discusses five altered phenotypes that result from specific chromosomal aberrations.
Define these pairs of terms, and distinguish between them.
aneuploidy/ euploidy
monosomy/ trisomy
Patau syndrome/ Edwards syndrome
autopolyploidy/ allopolyploidy
autotetraploid/ amphidiploid
paracentric inversion/ pericentric inversion
Predict how the synaptic configurations of homologous pairs of chromosomes might appear when one member is normal and the other member has sustained a deletion or duplication.