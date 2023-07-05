Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics12. Gene Regulation in ProkaryotesTryptophan Operon and Attenuation
4:09 minutes
Problem 24a
Textbook Question

A repressible operon system, like the trp operon, contains three genes, G, Z, and W. Operon genes are synthesized when the end product of the operon synthesis pathway is absent, but there is no synthesis when the end product is present. One of these genes is an operator, one is a regulatory protein, and the other is a structural enzyme involved in synthesis of the end product. In the table below, '+' indicates that the enzyme is synthesized by the operon and '−' means that no enzyme synthesis occurs. Use this information to determine which gene corresponds to each operon function. <>

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
2:41m

Watch next

Master Trp Repressor with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
02:41
Trp Repressor
Kylia Goodner
198
2
09:11
Trp Attenuation
Kylia Goodner
188
2
03:21
Alternative trp regulation
Kylia Goodner
104
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.