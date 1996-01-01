Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation Practice Problems
Which one of the following mutations would lead to higher attenuation control over the tryptophan operon?
A deletion of the attenuator stem-loop on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription may result in:
Attenuation is the result of transcriptional activity, and it controls the genes that encode enzymes involved in:
What is the likely effect of a ten-nucleotide insertion between regions 2 and 3 of trpL on the attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription?
In a bacterial strain, the tRNA synthetase responsible for attaching tryptophan to tRNA is mutated, resulting in its reduced efficiency to approximately 15% of the wild-type enzyme. How would this mutation affect the frequency of the 3-4 stem-loop structure formation in mRNA?
The operon that often contributes to the breakdown of complex compounds like lactose is known as:
In a bacterial strain with a mutated tRNA synthetase that functions at approximately 15% of the efficiency of the wild-type synthetase, what is the likely effect on the attenuation of the tryptophan operon?
What is the role of allosteric regulatory molecules in both inducible and repressible operons?
Which one of the following will be the possible effect of a mutation causing the deletion of eight uracil nucleotides after region 4 in the TRP operon leader region?
What is the regulatory sequence in the mRNA that can cause premature termination of transcription.
A regulatory mechanism in bacterial gene regulation that restricts gene expression by abruptly terminating mRNA production is known as:
Which of the following would be a possible effect of a mutation causing the addition of twenty nucleotides after the stop codon of the trp gene?
In the regulation of bacterial genes, which one of the following is an example of a corepressor?
What is the likely effect of a mutation causing the deletion of the entire polypeptide-encoding sequence of a gene?
What is the possible effect of a mutation causing the insertion of two nucleotides in the middle of the trpL region well before the polypeptide stop codon?
Which of the following is likely to be the effect of a mutation causing deletion of the start codon (AUG) in the trpL gene?
During the translation-attenuation in bacteria, the ______ which specifies the site for ribosomal binding allowing proper translation is sequestered.
Attenuation is the process in which tryptophan regulates transcription and translation. Why is attenuation very important for bacteria?