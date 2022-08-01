Alternative trp regulation

Okay. So now let's talk about the trap regulation of the trip opteron. So um pro periodic sales have been around for a really long time. Right? They just are always around, they've been around for so long and that means that they've had a long time to evolve different ways to do the same thing. And so occasionally, although we've talked about the main ways the trip opteron is regulated through their oppressor and the attenuation. But occasionally a few organisms have evolved an additional or separate way of regulating the same opera on. So the one that I want to talk to you about was done by this organism here and it uses a special protein called the trip RNA binding attenuation protein. So what happens is that this protein binds to trip the van. And that means when tryptophan is high. This trap protein is bound to a lot of trips to fans meaning we call that saturated, right? It's bound to a ton of them. And this trap protein will then bind to the leader sequence that we talked about before when it binds the leader sequence that forms the terminator configuration and stops transcription. Now what happens with tryptophan is low? So when tryptophan is low, another protein comes in called the anti trap. And that binds the trap instead. And so when anti trap binds the trap, this allows for the formation of the anti terminator configuration and that promotes transcription. So the trap anti trap regulatory method can actually be sensitive to a wide variety of tryptophan concentrations because you're looking at you're dealing with saturation or trap buying some multiple trips to fans. So there can be intermediate phenotype for when trap is bound everywhere it can be saturated versus when it's bound to half of the tryptophan molecules. Um So that binding isn't as strong. So what this looks like if you have high levels of tryptophan you have trapped this gray approaching here, binding with tryptophan these red dots and this forms the or the terminator sequence and that stops transcription. And then when tryptophan concentration is low you have trapped and anti trap bound. This forms the anti terminator and that allows for transcription to continue. So this is just one of many ways actually that pro periodic cells have independently evolved how to regulate the trip to an opera. Now the repressor and the attenuation is definitely the top two main ways that pro cryonics do this. But I wanted to mention this because first it's mentioned in your book and you may need to know it but second because it really highlights the way that pro carry optic cells don't necessarily all regulate the same gene the same way. And so um many of them because they've been around for so long have evolved sort of independent but similar ways to regulate the same opera. So I've been telling you about the main ways and those are the most important. Right? Those are the big examples to know but know that there are so many different ways to regulate the same thing in pro periodic cells. So with that let's not move on.

Hide transcripts