Trp Repressor

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the trip opteron and attenuation. So the trip optima Ron or the tryptophan opteron pretty much is responsible for encoding genes that synthesize and process the amino acid tryptophan. And so that means that if it's the trip opteron, typically these things are regulated by themselves. So the trip opteron is regulated by tryptophan but it does. So in two different ways it's one is a repressor and this is the more like intuitive way that makes sense to us. And then the second way is through a process called attenuation and we're gonna talk about this in a second. So we're gonna first talk about the repressor because that's the one that makes the most sense. So if tryptophan is present in the cytoplasm so you have this amino acid is present, you've either eaten a lot of turkey. Tryptophan in turkey or you know you've eaten other foods or whatever. Um and in this case it's the pro carry optics cells. So it would be the pro periodic cells eating turkey essentially the pro chaotic cells have tryptophan in them either from consuming it or making themselves however they got it, they have tryptophan in the cytoplasm, it acts as a repressor and we actually call it a co repressor because it actually binds to a repressor as well. So there's two repressors here trip to fan and then another repressor protein and tryptophan regulates the trip opteron. So what happens is if tryptophan is present, it will bind to its co repressor. Its second repressor and this will bind to the operator and repress transcription. So here we have the trip repressor by itself, it's not gonna bind. But if the repressor is bound to trip to fan here this will bind to the operator and stop. There would be no transcription of this um opera on. And you can see the opera and there's a bunch of different genes here and all of them are responsible for sort of making um and processing trip to ban. So if trip japan is present in high levels, if it is present there it's gonna bind to this repressor and stop transcription. So that is the first way that the trip operation is regulated and it makes sense. Now notice this is opposite of the lac operation, right? And the lack opera with lactose is available. It binds to the repressor and that causes transcription. But here in the trip opteron the tryptophan binds to the repressor and that stops it represses transcription. So make sure you don't get those mixed up because they are actually opposite of each other. So that let's now move on to attenuation

