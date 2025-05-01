Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamental genetics, what term describes an alternative form of a gene at a particular locus?
A
Phenotype
B
Centromere
C
Allele
D
Chromatid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA located at a specific position (locus) on a chromosome.
Recognize that genes can have different versions or variations, which are called alternative forms of the same gene.
Learn that these alternative forms are known as alleles, each potentially producing different traits or characteristics.
Differentiate alleles from other genetic terms: Phenotype refers to observable traits, Centromere is the chromosome region where sister chromatids attach, and Chromatid is one of the two identical halves of a duplicated chromosome.
Conclude that the term describing an alternative form of a gene at a particular locus is 'Allele'.
