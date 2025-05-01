Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In fundamental genetics, what is the key difference between a genotype and a phenotype?
Genotype describes only environmental influences on traits, whereas phenotype describes only inherited DNA sequences.
Genotype refers to an organism’s genetic makeup (alleles), whereas phenotype refers to the observable traits produced by the genotype and environment.
Genotype and phenotype are interchangeable terms that both describe an organism’s observable characteristics.
Genotype refers to the observable traits of an organism, whereas phenotype refers to the DNA sequence an organism carries.
Step 1: Understand the definition of genotype. Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the set of alleles it carries for a particular gene or set of genes.
Step 2: Understand the definition of phenotype. Phenotype refers to the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
Step 3: Recognize that genotype is about the inherited DNA sequences, while phenotype is about the traits that can be seen or measured, such as height, eye color, or enzyme activity.
Step 4: Note that phenotype is influenced by both genotype and environmental factors, meaning that the same genotype can produce different phenotypes under different environmental conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that the key difference is that genotype is the genetic information an organism carries, whereas phenotype is the expression of that genetic information as observable traits.
