In what type of cells does meiosis occur in animals?
Germline cells in the gonads that give rise to gametes (sperm or eggs)
Somatic (body) cells such as skin or liver cells
Fully mature gametes (sperm and egg cells)
Red blood cells (erythrocytes)
Understand the purpose of meiosis: Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from diploid cells. This process is essential for sexual reproduction.
Identify the types of cells in animals: Animals have somatic cells (body cells like skin or liver cells), germline cells (cells in the gonads that give rise to gametes), mature gametes (sperm and egg cells), and other specialized cells like red blood cells.
Recall where meiosis occurs: Meiosis occurs in germline cells located in the gonads (testes in males and ovaries in females). These cells undergo meiosis to produce haploid gametes (sperm or eggs).
Eliminate incorrect options: Somatic cells do not undergo meiosis; they divide by mitosis. Mature gametes are the products of meiosis, so meiosis does not occur in them. Red blood cells are not involved in meiosis as they are specialized cells without nuclei.
Conclude that meiosis occurs specifically in germline cells in the gonads, which are responsible for producing gametes necessary for sexual reproduction.
