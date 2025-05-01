Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
During which stage of meiosis does crossing over (genetic recombination between homologous chromosomes) occur?
A
Prophase II
B
Metaphase I
C
Anaphase I
D
Prophase I (specifically during pachytene)
1
Recall the stages of meiosis: Meiosis I includes Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, and Telophase I; Meiosis II includes Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, and Telophase II.
Understand that crossing over is the process where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, increasing genetic diversity.
Identify that crossing over occurs during Prophase I, specifically in the pachytene substage, when homologous chromosomes are tightly paired (synapsed) and form chiasmata.
Note that during Metaphase I, homologous chromosomes align at the metaphase plate, but crossing over has already occurred by this point.
Recognize that Prophase II and Anaphase I are stages where crossing over does not occur; Prophase II involves preparation for the second division, and Anaphase I involves separation of homologous chromosomes.
