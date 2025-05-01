Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In humans, meiosis occurs in which type of cells?
A
Somatic body cells to support growth and tissue repair
B
Neurons in the central nervous system
C
Germline cells in the gonads (ovaries and testes) that give rise to gametes
D
Mature red blood cells circulating in the bloodstream
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of meiosis: Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce gametes (sperm and eggs) for sexual reproduction.
Identify the cell types in humans: Somatic cells are all body cells except germ cells; neurons are nerve cells; mature red blood cells lack nuclei and do not divide; germline cells are the reproductive cells that give rise to gametes.
Recall where meiosis occurs: Meiosis specifically takes place in germline cells located in the gonads (ovaries in females and testes in males).
Explain why meiosis does not occur in other cell types: Somatic cells divide by mitosis for growth and repair, neurons generally do not divide, and mature red blood cells cannot divide because they lack nuclei.
Conclude that meiosis occurs only in germline cells in the gonads to produce haploid gametes necessary for sexual reproduction.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia