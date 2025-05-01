Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, which statement correctly distinguishes genotype from phenotype?
A
Genotype is the environmental influence on an organism, whereas phenotype is the set of alleles inherited from parents.
B
Genotype refers to observable traits, whereas phenotype refers to the DNA sequence an organism carries.
C
Genotype and phenotype are identical terms; both refer only to an organism’s DNA sequence.
D
Genotype is an organism’s genetic makeup (allele combination), whereas phenotype is the observable traits resulting from genotype and environment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of genotype. Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the combination of alleles inherited from its parents. It is the information encoded in the DNA.
Step 2: Understand the definition of phenotype. Phenotype refers to the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, such as height, eye color, or blood type, which result from the interaction of the genotype with the environment.
Step 3: Recognize that genotype is about the genetic information (DNA sequence and alleles), while phenotype is about the traits that can be seen or measured.
Step 4: Note that environmental factors can influence phenotype but do not change the genotype. This means phenotype is a product of both genotype and environment.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the statements and identify the correct one: genotype is the genetic makeup (allele combination), and phenotype is the observable traits resulting from genotype and environment.
