Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In basic Mendelian genetics, what genotype represents a homozygous dominant individual for a gene with alleles A and a?
A
A
B
AA
C
Aa
D
aa
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in Mendelian genetics, each gene has two alleles, one inherited from each parent. For a gene with alleles A (dominant) and a (recessive), the genotype consists of two letters representing these alleles.
Recall that 'homozygous' means having two identical alleles for a particular gene. Therefore, a homozygous individual will have either two dominant alleles or two recessive alleles.
Identify that 'homozygous dominant' specifically refers to having two copies of the dominant allele, which is represented by 'A'.
Write the genotype for a homozygous dominant individual as two capital letters: \(AA\).
Contrast this with heterozygous (\(Aa\)) and homozygous recessive (\(aa\)) genotypes to reinforce the concept.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia