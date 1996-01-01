Which of the following terms best describes the condensed genetic material found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells during cell division?
A
Chromosome
B
Plasmid
C
Ribosome
D
Nucleosome
1
Understand the context: The question asks about the form of genetic material in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells specifically during cell division.
Recall that genetic material in eukaryotic cells is DNA combined with proteins, and its structure changes depending on the cell cycle phase.
During most of the cell cycle (interphase), DNA is loosely packed as chromatin, but during cell division, it condenses into tightly packed structures to ensure proper segregation.
Identify the terms: 'Chromosome' refers to the condensed form of DNA during cell division; 'Plasmid' is extra-chromosomal DNA found mainly in prokaryotes; 'Ribosome' is a protein synthesis machinery, not genetic material; 'Nucleosome' is a unit of DNA wrapped around histone proteins, part of chromatin structure but not the fully condensed form.
Conclude that the term describing condensed genetic material during cell division in eukaryotes is 'Chromosome'.
