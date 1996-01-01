Which of the following correctly arranges the components to form a DNA molecule?
A
A phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base joined to form a nucleotide, with nucleotides linked by glycosidic bonds
B
A phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base joined to form a nucleotide, with nucleotides linked by phosphodiester bonds
C
A deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a fatty acid joined to form a nucleotide, with nucleotides linked by peptide bonds
D
A ribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a uracil base joined to form a nucleotide, with nucleotides linked by hydrogen bonds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the basic components of a DNA nucleotide: a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. This combination forms the building block of DNA.
Understand the type of sugar involved: DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, whereas RNA contains ribose sugar. This distinction is crucial for correctly identifying DNA components.
Recognize the type of bonds that link nucleotides together in a DNA strand. Nucleotides are connected by phosphodiester bonds, which form between the phosphate group of one nucleotide and the sugar of the next.
Differentiate between the types of nitrogenous bases and their presence in DNA versus RNA. DNA contains bases like adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine, while RNA contains uracil instead of thymine.
Evaluate the incorrect options by checking for errors such as the presence of ribose instead of deoxyribose, incorrect bond types (glycosidic or peptide bonds instead of phosphodiester bonds), or incorrect components like fatty acids or uracil in DNA.
