diploid with chromosomes consisting of a single chromatid
B
diploid with chromosomes consisting of two sister chromatids
C
haploid with chromosomes consisting of a single chromatid
D
haploid with chromosomes consisting of two sister chromatids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that meiosis consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, each with distinct outcomes regarding chromosome number and structure.
Understand that at the start of meiosis I, the cell is diploid (2n), and each chromosome has already been replicated into two sister chromatids.
During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) are separated into two daughter cells, but sister chromatids remain attached.
Recognize that because homologous chromosomes are separated, each daughter cell after meiosis I contains only one set of chromosomes, making them haploid (n), but each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids.
Therefore, at the end of meiosis I, each daughter cell is haploid with chromosomes consisting of two sister chromatids.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia