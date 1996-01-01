During meiosis, at which stage can a cell containing sister chromatids be either haploid or diploid?
A
Before meiosis I
B
During metaphase of mitosis
C
After meiosis II
D
After meiosis I but before meiosis II
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the ploidy and chromatid number at different stages of meiosis. Initially, a cell is diploid (2n) with duplicated chromosomes, meaning each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids.
During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate, reducing the chromosome number by half. After meiosis I, the cell is haploid (n) but each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids.
Before meiosis I, the cell is diploid with sister chromatids; after meiosis I, the cell is haploid with sister chromatids; after meiosis II, sister chromatids separate, resulting in haploid cells with single chromatids.
Identify the stage where the cell can be either haploid or diploid with sister chromatids: before meiosis I (diploid) and after meiosis I but before meiosis II (haploid).
Conclude that the correct stage described is after meiosis I but before meiosis II, because at this point the cell is haploid but still contains sister chromatids.
