During meiosis, at which phase is it preferable to obtain chromosomes to prepare a karyotype?
A
Metaphase I
B
Prophase I
C
Anaphase II
D
Telophase I
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a karyotype is a visual profile of all the chromosomes in a cell, arranged and paired by size, shape, and number.
Recall that chromosomes are most condensed and visible under a microscope during certain phases of meiosis, which is crucial for preparing a clear karyotype.
Identify the phases of meiosis where chromosomes are highly condensed and aligned, making them easier to observe: Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase II, and Telophase I.
Recognize that during Metaphase I, homologous chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate and are highly condensed, which provides the best opportunity to observe and photograph chromosomes for karyotyping.
Conclude that Metaphase I is the preferable phase to obtain chromosomes for preparing a karyotype because the chromosomes are most visible and organized at this stage.
