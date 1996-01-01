Synapsis of homologous chromosomes and crossing-over take place during which stage of meiosis?
A
Metaphase I
B
Prophase I
C
Anaphase II
D
Telophase I
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of meiosis and their key events: Meiosis I includes Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, and Telophase I; Meiosis II includes Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, and Telophase II.
Understand that synapsis is the pairing of homologous chromosomes, which is a crucial step for genetic recombination.
Recognize that crossing-over, the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, occurs during the same stage as synapsis.
Identify that both synapsis and crossing-over occur during Prophase I of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes come together and exchange segments.
Conclude that the correct stage for synapsis and crossing-over is Prophase I, not Metaphase I, Anaphase II, or Telophase I.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia