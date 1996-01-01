Which of the following events occurs during telophase I of meiosis?
A
Chromosomes align at the metaphase plate as pairs of homologs.
B
Homologous chromosomes reach opposite poles and the cell divides to form two haploid cells.
C
Crossing over occurs between homologous chromosomes.
D
Sister chromatids separate and move toward opposite poles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of meiosis I and their key events: Prophase I (crossing over occurs), Metaphase I (homologous chromosomes align at the metaphase plate), Anaphase I (homologous chromosomes separate), and Telophase I (events following separation).
Identify what happens specifically during telophase I: after homologous chromosomes have moved to opposite poles, the cell prepares to divide.
Understand that during telophase I, the nuclear membrane may reform around each set of chromosomes at the poles, and the cell undergoes cytokinesis to form two haploid cells.
Note that sister chromatids do not separate during telophase I; this occurs later in meiosis II.
Conclude that the correct event during telophase I is homologous chromosomes reaching opposite poles and the cell dividing to form two haploid cells.
