During independent assortment, homologous chromosomes segregate in a random manner. During which phase of meiosis does this process primarily occur?
A
Prophase I
B
Anaphase II
C
Metaphase I
D
Telophase I
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of meiosis and their key events: Prophase I involves pairing of homologous chromosomes, Metaphase I involves alignment of homologous pairs at the metaphase plate, Anaphase I involves separation of homologous chromosomes, and Telophase I involves the formation of two daughter cells.
Understand that independent assortment refers to the random orientation and segregation of homologous chromosome pairs, which affects how alleles are distributed into gametes.
Identify that independent assortment occurs when homologous chromosomes line up randomly along the metaphase plate, which determines how they will be separated into daughter cells.
Recognize that this random alignment and segregation of homologous chromosomes happens during Metaphase I of meiosis, not during Prophase I, Anaphase II, or Telophase I.
Conclude that the phase where independent assortment primarily occurs is Metaphase I, because this is when homologous chromosome pairs are arranged independently of each other before being pulled apart.
