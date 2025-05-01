Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In DNA replication, what is the primary function of DNA polymerase?
A
It unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between base pairs.
B
It lays down short RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis.
C
It joins Okazaki fragments by sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone.
D
It synthesizes a new DNA strand by adding complementary nucleotides to the 3′ end of a primer (elongating in the 5′→3′ direction).
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication, which is to synthesize a new DNA strand complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides only to the 3′ end of an existing strand or primer, thus elongating the new strand in the 5′→3′ direction.
Differentiate DNA polymerase's function from other enzymes involved in replication, such as helicase (which unwinds the DNA helix), primase (which lays down RNA primers), and DNA ligase (which joins Okazaki fragments).
Recognize that DNA polymerase requires a primer with a free 3′ hydroxyl group to begin adding nucleotides, as it cannot start synthesis de novo.
Summarize that the primary function of DNA polymerase is to catalyze the formation of phosphodiester bonds between nucleotides, extending the DNA strand complementary to the template.
